Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.