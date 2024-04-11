BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE BST opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.96.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
