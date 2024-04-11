BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BST opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

