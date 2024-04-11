BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
BBN opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
