BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

