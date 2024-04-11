Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 207.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 424,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 286,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Blue World Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,793. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.