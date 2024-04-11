Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha comprises about 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 56,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,476. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.76 million, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

