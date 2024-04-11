Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,346,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,164. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

