Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 13,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRUG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 188,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.