Brookfield (TSE:BN) Trading Up 1.4%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.81 and last traded at C$55.79. 1,095,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,711,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.03.

Brookfield Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.47.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6556404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

About Brookfield

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

