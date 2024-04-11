Brookfield (TSE:BN) Trading Up 1.4%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.81 and last traded at C$55.79. 1,095,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,711,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.03.
Brookfield Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.47.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6556404 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.