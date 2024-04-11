Bull Street Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $105.77. 3,564,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

