Bull Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,883. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

