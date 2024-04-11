Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT remained flat at $57.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

