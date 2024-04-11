Bull Street Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.15. 8,411,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,249. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

