Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.64

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$69.64 and last traded at C$69.36, with a volume of 862715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.23.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.44.

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.6943044 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

