Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 2,029.6% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile
