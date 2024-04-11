Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 2,029.6% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

