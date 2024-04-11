CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMAXW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,143. CareMax has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

