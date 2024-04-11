Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in March

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CABGY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABGY. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

