Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.66 and its 200 day moving average is $293.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

