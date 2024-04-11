CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0728 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $58.66 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013533 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,266.29 or 0.99942533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00125070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07357479 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,916,972.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

