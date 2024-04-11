CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading Down 1.1%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
CENAQ Energy Trading Down 13.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CENAQ Energy stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 770,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
