Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

