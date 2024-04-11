Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
