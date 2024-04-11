China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.78

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 5697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

