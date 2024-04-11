Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CIWV remained flat at $19.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Citizens Financial has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.50.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
