Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIWV remained flat at $19.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Citizens Financial has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

Citizens Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.