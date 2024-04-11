City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

Shares of City Developments stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 12,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.