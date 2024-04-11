City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

City has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

City Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $98.55 on Thursday. City has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32.

Insider Activity at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,935. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in City by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

