Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.38. 178,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.62. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

