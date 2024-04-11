ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.77% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CACG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

About ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

