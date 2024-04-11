CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Down 4.3%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.93. 972,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 734,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

