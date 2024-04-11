Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.62

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.62 ($14.80) and last traded at €13.01 ($14.14), with a volume of 9290124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.55 ($14.73).

Commerzbank Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.49 and its 200-day moving average is €10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.