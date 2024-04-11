Comparing Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Rivals

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 673 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -68.73% -70.32% -3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 109 522 855 14 2.52

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million $10.84 million -14.00 Lotus Technology Competitors $1,430.43 billion -$116.92 million 44.17

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

