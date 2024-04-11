Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

