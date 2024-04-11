Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.00

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $172.00 and traded as high as $181.49. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $181.39, with a volume of 4,272,553 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,269,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,289,000 after buying an additional 1,276,024 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106,821.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,548,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,532,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,011,000 after purchasing an additional 422,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

