Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTI traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.75. 3,433,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,146. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.85. The firm has a market cap of $362.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.