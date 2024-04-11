Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $42,452,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $9.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $732.35. 2,106,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,530. The company has a market cap of $324.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $729.68 and its 200-day moving average is $653.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

