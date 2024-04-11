Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.22. Approximately 259,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 787,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,841 shares of company stock worth $7,981,921. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 441,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 387,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

