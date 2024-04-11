Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after buying an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.61. 276,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,881. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

