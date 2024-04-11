DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 13.1% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 2,141,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

