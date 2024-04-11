Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 366,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,999. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.