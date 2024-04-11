Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s 7th Largest Position

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 314,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,977. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

