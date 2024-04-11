Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Up 5.5%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.26 and last traded at $79.87. Approximately 2,892,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,238,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

