discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 753 ($9.53) and last traded at GBX 754 ($9.54). 105,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 158,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.71) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £722.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,278.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 717.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 700.11.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,743.10 ($31,316.42). In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($34,021.01). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 3,693 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £24,743.10 ($31,316.42). Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.