Diversified Healthcare Trust – Declares Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of DHCNI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

