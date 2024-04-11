Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Bought by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,698. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at $51,323,180.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,422 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,599. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.