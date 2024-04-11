DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DTF opened at $10.67 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

