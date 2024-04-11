EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$5.01. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of C$3.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.