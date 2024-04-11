EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$5.01. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
EcoSynthetix Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of C$3.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EcoSynthetix
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.