Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of EDBL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 179,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.37. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

