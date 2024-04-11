electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

electroCore Stock Up 2.7 %

ECOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,660. electroCore has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on electroCore

About electroCore

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.