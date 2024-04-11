electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
electroCore Stock Up 2.7 %
ECOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,660. electroCore has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.91.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.
