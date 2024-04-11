Elm Partners Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 6,133,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

