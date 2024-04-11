Elm Partners Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,762 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 2,261,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,497. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

