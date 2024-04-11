Elm Partners Management LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,224,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

