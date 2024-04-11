Elm Partners Management LLC Has $94.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $94,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.43. 9,346,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,323,164. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

